Anita Hassanandani Introduces The New Little Singer In-house With An Adorable Video

Actor Anita Hassanandani has always been an active Instagram user. Anita Hassanandani's baby boy Aaravv is her new reels and video partner as she often shares glimpses of him growing up with every passing day. The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor enjoys a massive following of over 6 million on Instagram and keeps her fans & followers updated about her daily life. In a recent video, Anita was seen sharing an adorable moment with Aaravv as she introduced a new singer to the audience.

Anita Hassanandani introduces a new singer

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram handle to introduce a new singer in her house to the audience. In the video, Anita was seen holding her baby boy as he kept making some adorable noises. In the caption, Anita wrote, "New singer in town 😂🤣🤣". Anita fashioned a yellow and white tie-dyed t-shirt while Aaravv wore a sky blue coloured dress.

Anita's fans were thrilled to watch baby Aarav grow up and making those noises as the video garnered over 750 thousand views. Rakhi Savant, Surbhi Jyoti and Karanvir Bohra also came forward to leave a comment on Anita's video. While Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Ohhhh my my", Karanvir Bohra wrote, "That sound is the cutest".

Proud mommy Anita Hassanandani drools over her boys

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is a witness that the actor is a proud mother and wife. She was recently seen drooling over the two boys in her life. She shared a photo with her husband and son and wrote, "My buoys are so good looking I almost cropped myself 😍😍😍 LuckyME 🌈 🍀". Anita wore a black coloured dress in the photo with her A letter pendant. Anita Hassanandani's husband twinned with his son as they both wore grey coloured t-shirts.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram game

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a transition video in which she fashioned a mustard saree. Anita followed an Instagram trend of making a transition reel in an ethnic ensemble. In the caption, Anita wrote, "Wearing a saree after 2 years OMG I missed you 😍😍😍 @anusoru thank you for this beauty ☀️ ❣️❣️❣️". Anita's reel garnered over 1.6 million views.

