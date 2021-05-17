Anita Hassanandani Is All Hearts As She Poses For A Selfie With Ekta Kapoor; See Picture

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and producer Ekta Kapoor were recently spotted together. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with Ekta on her story. The duo is often seen sharing pictures and commenting on each other's social media posts. Anita Hassanandani was all hearts for Ekta Kapoor as she shared the selfie.

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor's selfie

The duo has worked together on various popular television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin. Anita shared the selfie and used a heart sticker. The duo was seen smiling as they posed for the selfie. Anita is often seen posting pictures with Ekta Kapoor. Here are some of their pictures together:

A look at Anita Hassanandani's son

Anita Hassanandani recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Rohit Reddy. The couple has named their som Aaravv and is often seen gushing about the little one on their respective social media handles. Recently, Anita shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy days. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote that she missed her belly and also that she missed being pregnant. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy in the post and wrote that she was ready for another baby. She also jokingly wrote that her husband will probably unfollow her after reading her caption. Check out the pictures shared by Anita below:

Anita Hassanandani's adorable video with son Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani recently shared an adorable video with her son. The actor was seen playing with her son in the video. In her caption, she wrote that she couldn't believe she and her husband Rohit Reddy created their son. Anita wrote, "Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON, MYJaaN" as she shared the video.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy TV series franchise Naagin. She appeared in season 4 as well as season 5 of the show. Anita Hassanandani has also featured in various Bollywood movies like Kucch To Hai, Yeh Dil, Koi Aap Sa and Krishna Cottage.

