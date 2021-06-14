Anita Hassanandani Is NOT Quitting Acting, Says 'I Will Resume When I Am Ready'

Anita Hassanandani took to her Twitter on June 11 to clarify that she is not quitting acting. The actor tagged acting as her 'first love' and mentioned that her son is her priority right now. Anita Hassanandani wrote, "It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready". The actor was last seen in the show Naagin 4.

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready 🌈💫❤️ — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Several fans of the actor expressed that they were disappointed with the news of Anita Hassanandani quitting acting. One of the users said, "Yeah I was really shocked to read the headline that you are quitting TV industry it's obvious you will be focusing on Aarav for few years media portals should never try and mince words. Anywho will wait for your comeback Taashu". Fans also expressed that they will be waiting to see her on TV soon.

Yeah I was really shocked to read the headline that you are quitting TV industry it's obvious you will be focusing on Aarav for few years media portals should never try and mince words. Anywho will wait for your comeback Taashu ☺❤ — Alizeh (@Divyanka_myjaan) June 11, 2021

Proud of you for your decision. But We, your fans, will never allow you to quit , we will wait eagerly for you to entertain us again. — Ajay Agarwal🇮🇳 (@ajayagarwal2012) June 11, 2021

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy in February 2021. The actor is an avid social media user and shares several pictures with her baby. Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is often spotted playing with her and Rohit in several videos and pictures shared by the duo. Earlier, Anita shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy days. While sharing the photos, the actor wrote that she misses her belly and also being pregnant. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy in the post and wrote that she was ready for another baby. She also mocked that her husband will probably unfollow her after reading her caption.

Anita Hassanandani gives a glimpse of her baby when he was 3 days old

In the recent past, Anita shared a boomerang video with her son when he was 3 days old. In the video, she is seen adorning her son as she embraces him in her arms. She posted the video with the caption, "My little one when he was 3 days old!

Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie". Anita Hassanandani also shared a video where she is seen playing with Aaravv as she lip syncs a dialogue from the web show FRIENDS. She captioned the video, "I swear I’m FINE with my new best F.R.I.E.N.D forevvvaaaa".

