Anita Hassanandani Optimistic About Losing 'happy Weight' Post Pregnancy; See Pic

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani has been candid about her weight loss journey after giving birth to her son with husband Rohit Reddy. Documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, the actress recently took to her Instagram to share a positive attitude she gained while trying to lose all the weight, post-pregnancy. Check out Anita Hassanandani's latest Instagram post and how her fans reacted to it.

Anita Hassanandani's positive attitude

The 40-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram donning a beautiful yellow traditional attire for a birthday party she attended with her friends. She informed her fans in the caption that trying to lose all the 'happy weight' is not going to be easy. However, the baby mama kept her outlook about the journey optimistic adding a bunch of quirky emojis. She wrote, 'Losing all this happy weight is not gonna be easy!!! Par ho jayega. Gottaaa stay positive'.

Netizens' reaction to Anita Hassanandani's latest

The actress received an overwhelming response from her fans who emphasized with her as one fan recommended her to 'enjoy her motherhood' as the weight loss will happen when it has to. The comment section was also filled with heart emojis to support the actress. Many complimented her traditional look and the dress she was wearing. Another fan called her 'the cutest mom' they have ever seen.

Pic credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

A look at Anita Hassanandani's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 6 million followers, the actress, with her husband, entertains her fans with comic videos and photos of her newborn baby. Recently, she took to her Instagram to dedicate a post to her husband where she can be seen posing with a monkey as she wrote in the caption, 'You’re always with me even when you’re not'. In another post, the actress shared a video of her enjoying a cool breeze on a mountain top.

The actress also shares videos with her baby Aaravv Reddy as she recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of him when he was just 3 days old. The actress also shared several comic videos with her husband. Check out Anita Hassanandani's photos and videos here.

IMAGE- ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

