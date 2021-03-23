Anita Hassanandani Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For 'kindest Soul' Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has turned a year older today, i.e. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. To mark this day, several celebs and fans have been wishing the birthday girl. Along with the note, the actor also shared a happy picture of Smriti Irani which is truly unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita Hassanandani shared a sweet pic of Smriti. In the picture, she can be seen taking a selfie as she is travelling and is all smiles for the camera. The actor opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Along with the picture, Anita also wrote, “Happiest birthday to the kindest soul”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this, Anita Hassanandani also has the sweetest birthday wish for her hubby Rohit. Anita took to Instagram and shared a picture of them and their newborn son after he was delivered. In the picture, the duo is seen wearing masks and meeting their son while their son Aaravv is crying. Along with the picture, Anita Hassnanandani wrote, “Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday!”. She added, “Cheers to making memories with this little one”. Take a look at Anita Hassnanandani’s Instagram post for husband Rohit Reddy’s birthday here.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently occupied with their newborn son, Aaravv Reddy. On February 9, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, and they were quick to share the news on social media. The couple also revealed the name of their son, Aaravv. Since Aarav's birth, the couple has shared numerous updates about the new-born.

Smriti Irani, on the other hand, is known for surprising her social media followers with amusing and quirky posts. From sharing her playlists to ranting about her early morning struggles, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader never fails to share a glimpse into her daily life. Talking about the same, she recently took to Instagram to share some “gyaan from Google Baba”. The 45-year-old lawmaker used the hashtag #HappySunday to share a bright and cheerful photograph. In the caption, she advised followers to "keep smiling" in order to avoid problems. Take a look.

(Image Credit: Smriti Irani/Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

