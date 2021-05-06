Anita Hassanandani Plays 'dress Up' At Home 'after Ages'; Watch Video

Anita Hassanandani recently took to Instagram and shared a new video in which she was all dressed up at home. She donned a one-piece dress and flaunted her natural makeup look. The actor also mentioned that she was playing "dress up" after ages. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post below.

Anita Hassanandani plays "dress up"

Anita shared a selfie clip in which she was seen wearing an olive green, satin outfit. She paired her look with two neckpieces and minimal makeup. The song Therefore I Am by Billie Eilish was played in the background of her video. In her caption, she wrote, “Playing dress up after ages!” and further mentioned the details of her outfit and accessories. Actor Dalljiet Kaur dropped a comment writing, “Lookin lovely Anita” along with a red heart. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Anita Hassanandani spends time with her son

Earlier, Anita shared a video in which she was having a conversation with her son, Aaravv Reddy. In the clip, her son was seen in a kurta and pyjama and made adorable sounds while responding to his mother. She also said, “one, two, three, four” and kissed his feet. In her caption, she wrote, “ChitChat scenes at the Reddys.” Fans and followers were in awe and dropped comments such as “Cookie,” “Sooo cute.”

Anita Hassanandani also shared a video of her son and herself taking part in the latest Instagram “Temperature” challenge. She was seen performing various activities with Aaravv and patted his back most of the times. In her caption, she urged her fans to stay at home. Her caption read, “STAY HOME & REELIT! Summer is here, the temperature is rising, but I am keeping it cool and comfortable by staying indoors with this cupcake.”

More about Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is famous for playing the roles of Anjali, Shagun Arora and Vishakha Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, respectively. She got hitched to Rohit Reddy in 2013 at a Telugu-Sindhi wedding and the couple welcomed their first child in February 2021. They revealed his name, Aaravv, a few weeks post his birth.

(IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM)

