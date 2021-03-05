Anita Hassanandani Recites Gayatri Mantra To Her Baby Boy Aaravv | Watch

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy recently became parents to a baby boy. They shared the news of the baby's arrival on social media with their fans. Recently, Anita Hassanandani shared a video in which she recites Gayatri Mantra to baby Aaravv on her Instagram story. In the video, the actor can be seen with her baby boy in her arms while she slowly recites the Gayatri Mantra.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Shares The Reason Behind The Extra 'V' In Her Son's Name

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Shares An 'explosive' Video To Reveal The Name Of 'baby Reddy', Watch

Anita Hassanandani recites Gayatri Mantra to baby Aaravv

Also Read | Varun Sharma Gears Up For His First Release Post 'Chhichhore'; Bows His Head At A Theatre

Anita Hassanandani's social media presence

Anita Hassanandani is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a video to introduce her baby boy to the world. The video starts with Anita's baby bump that has a bomb painted on it. Beside her, Rohit Reddy appears to light up the bomb. The video then cuts to an explosion and pictures of the couple with their baby boy appear. In the caption, Anita revealed the name of her child. Take a look at the post below.

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy relationship

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2012 in Goa. The couple announced the pregnancy on their Instagram on October 10, 2020. She shared the first picture of her baby boy on February 12. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes". In the picture, she covered the face of her child with an emoticon. Take a look at the post below.

Anita Hassanandani on the work front

Anita has worked in various shows across different languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. She is popularly known for her roles in Star Plus's Kkavyanjali as Anjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun Arora, and Naagin 3 as Vishakha Khanna. She has also featured in shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and many more. Anita was also seen in movies like Krishna Cottage, Ek Se Bure Do, Ragini MMS 2, Hero among several others.

Image Credits: @anitahassanandani Instagram

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shuttler Has Sweet Response To Parineeti's Film's Teaser

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Look Adorable In Childhood Pic Shared By Father Anil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.