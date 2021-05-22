Anita Hassanandani Redefines Beauty Standards In Latest Hilarious Instagram Video; Watch

Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani takes to her social media platform quite often to share funny reel videos online with her followers. On Saturday morning, the TV star, once again, posted a hilarious clip of herself redefining all beauty standards. The video comes with a gorgeous twist.

Anita Hassanadani’s hilarious video

In the clip shared by her, Anita urges her fans to love themselves by enunciating, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder”. The video showcases her re-enacting a famous hilarious reel video, a voice in the background gives a ‘test to see if one is naturally beautiful’. The voice asks the person who is holding the phone to view from the angle that they are holding their mobile device.

Although the camera angle is weird, Anita lip-syncs a befitting yet hilarious reply to the test. She says, “Ohh My God! Look at me, I am not beautiful at all. I am bloody gorgeous, okay. I am bloody gorgeous. You can’t take me anymore. I am taken. Yes, I am married. I am so sorry for you. I am married”. Check out the funny clip posted by Anita Hassanandani below:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, not only fans but even celebs took to Anita’s comment section to praise her. Actor Rakshanda Khan who has co-starred alongside Anita in Naagin, called the video ‘superb’. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti said, ‘you are just amazing’. Netizens also burst out in laughter and flooded the post with laughing emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This hilarious clip comes just days after the actor shared an adorable video alongside son Aaravv Reddy and husband Rohit Reddy. In the video, the little munchkin can be seen seated on his mother’s lap as a happy song plays in the background. Both Anita and Rohit are playing with their toddler. The tiny appears to be happy as he shared an infectious smile throughout the video. While posting the video online, mother Anita said, “Don’t worry Be happy”. Here’s taking a quick look at the video shared by the actor:

