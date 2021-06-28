Anita Hassanandani Rejoices As She Wears A Saree After 2 Years, Ekta Kapoor Is All Hearts

On June 27, 2021, actor Anita Hassanandani, took to Instagram and posted a reel of herself donning a saree. In Anita Hassanandani's latest post, The Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil actor says that she wore a saree after two years and that she missed wearing one on sets. Anita sported a yellow Bandhani Saree, with a v-neck, full-sleeved blouse of the same colour. On May 5, 2020, she has posted a picture of herself in a white saree and captioned it "I think I’m wearing a saree at home tomorrow! Missssss my sareeesssssss 😭" which only went on to show that the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor, had been longing to wear a saree for very long now.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post was captioned "Wearing a saree after 2 years OMG I missed you 😍😍😍 @anusoru thank you for this beauty", as she also went on to thank her stylist Anuradha Khanna for this. Ekta Kapoor went on to call her a "Cutie" in the comment section, while actor Eesha Agarwal went on to say that she looked gorgeous in the saree. Rakhi Sawant and Ridhi Dogra expressed their appreciation for Anita's look as they dropped a few heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Interestingly, Anita Hassanandani's latest post is not the only time, she spoke about how much she misses shoots and sarees. On 7, December 2020, she took to Instagram, and posted a video of herself in a saree, and said "I miss wearing sarees, I miss working, I miss shooting, I miss my work life. Have been working since the age of 16, and for the first in my life, I’ve been home for this long. New phase of my life which I’m super excited about... but I’ll work hard on myself want to get back to my work life too" Her fans were very happy to see that she finally got to wear a saree and go back to sets. Some fans even went on to say that she always looked like the prettiest person ever!

Anita Hassanandani in Naagin

Anita was last seen in the fifth season of Naagin, where she made a cameo, in the role of Vishakha Khanna. Although she was one of the main characters in season 3 and season 4 of Naagin, her character is killed at the end of season 4. Naagin had been running since 1 November 2015 and ended on 6 February 2021. However, the show has a spin-off series called Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein which takes the same premise forward.

