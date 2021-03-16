Anita Hassanandani Relaxes With Baby Aaravv, Challenges Parenting Myth In Sweet Video

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood in the month of February, this year. Ever since then, the couple has flooded their social media platforms with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Now, on Monday, March 15, mother Anita posted yet another adorable video with her toddler. However, this time the actor was also seen challenging parenting myths in her quirky way.

Anita Hassanandani challenges parenting myths

In the video shared by the actor, she can be seen relaxing with her toddler while performing her skincare routine. Carrying Aaravv in her arms, the matriarch peacefully enjoys a comforting chill session featuring her applying a face mask to exfoliate her skin. While sharing the video, Anita challenged all those who claim that one cannot relax with a newborn in their house. Check out the video below:

Upon seeing the post, fans of Anita were left in awe of the adorable video. While some hailed them as ‘cute’, many swamped her comment section with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

The video comes just days after the actor shared a glimpse of her ‘perfect life’ online with fans. In a previous selfie shared by the actor, Anita looks extremely happy as she warmly embraces Aaravv. She cradled her baby, while her dog appears in the background. Calling them both her sons, Anita wrote, "My oh so perfect life in a selfie. My Jaans, True Love”. Take a look at the photo below:

In the recent past, the actor’s fans are swooning over her social media feed and Aaravv have become an internet sensation for netizens. The celebrity couple post documenting their son’s arrival, also opened an Instagram profile of their toddler. The page has already garnered 68.9k followers and is filled with sweet ventures of the newly born. From nap to playtime, the profile gives an intimate look at the lives of the Reddy family. Have a look at it:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.