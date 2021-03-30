Anita Hassanandani Reveals To Have Lost 'only 1 Kg' Post-pregnancy, Says '15 More To Go'

Actor Anita Hassanandani has embraced motherhood gracefully. She has been sharing updates from her life as a new mother and the challenges she has to face post-pregnancy. She recently took to her Instagram stories to announce that she lost 'only one kg' weight since she gave birth to her munchkin Aarav.

Anita Hassanandani in tears after losing 'only one kg'

In her Instagram story, Anita is extremely excited as she is smiling and winking for the camera. She is wearing a dark blue floral printed dress. She wrote in the caption, "Lost a kg at least. Yayyy". In the next story, she has used the 'crying baby' filter and poses for the lens making a sad face. She captioned this photo by writing, "Lost only 1 kg, 15 more to go".

A sneak-peek into Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is full of pictures and videos of her baby boy Aaravv. Recently, she shared a video of playing with her munchkin. Aaravv is playing in his mother's lap while she recites the popular children's song Lakdi Ki Kathi. The song is also heard to be playing in the background. She is also making him dance by holding his little hands. She captioned the video by writing, Who loves this song? My Jaan @aaravvreddy".

Anita and her husband have also opened an Instagram page in the name of their baby. The account already has garnered over 70K followers. It shares exclusive pictures and videos of the baby ever since his arrival. Recently, a picture of Anita playing with Aaravv was shared on the account. Anita is wearing a black shirt and a pair of black denim whereas baby Aaravv is wearing a light blue jumpsuit and a white teeshirt. Anita is lovingly looking at her son as she plays with him.

Anita Hassanandani's baby

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby on February 12, 2021. The couple shared the good news with their fans through an Instagram post wherein Anita is holding the newborn and Rohit Reddy is all smiles. In the caption of the post, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes".

