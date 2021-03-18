Anita Hassanandani Reveals What's Common Between Her Baby And Father Rohit Reddy; See Pic

Actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful snuggly picture of her newborn son Aaravv Reddy. In the picture, he is blissfully asleep wrapped in a warm white blanket. Anit Hassanandani mentioned in the caption that her son looks just like his father Rohit Reddy. In a purely conversational style from Aarav, she captioned the picture, "Me when they say I look like DAD #DimpleKing@rohitreddygoa @aaravvreddy". Take a look at the picture and see what fans reacted to Aaravv 's picture below.

Several fans and celebrities reacted to the heartwarming pictures with heart and love emojis. Several celebs also highlighted Aaravv's cute dimple. Celebs like Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Ekta Kapoor among others also approved the cuteness of the picture with heart emojis.

More about Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy gave birth to their first child Aaravv Reddy on February 9, 2021. Soon after, the couple has updated their Instagram accounts with several heartwarming pictures and videos of their newborn baby. Anita even creating a dedicated account for baby Aaravv. In a recent post, she posted an adorable video of Aaravv getting ready for a photoshoot with his dad dressed up in blue pants, a matching cap and a white shirt. He also holds a guitar in his hand while he sleeps on a cute, white cushion. The actor wrote in her caption, "Who’s the cutest of them all My cutiepatootie my munchkin my jaan my love my life my baby my Aaravv. Shoot ready with @ruchitakjainphotography. Can’t wait to see the clicks!" Take a look at the video here.

Anita and Rohit have treated their fans and followers with several pictures and videos of their baby boy. Aaravv recently turned one month old on March 9 and the couple made sure he gets a memorable celebration, with a modern twist. Posted on Aaravv's account he was seen enjoying his celebration in his cot as Dananeer's famous "Pawri Hori Hai" jingle plays in the background. Take a look at the video and other moments of Anita with her child here.

