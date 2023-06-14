Anita Hassanandani's Rishikesh Photo Dump Is All About Family Time

Why you're reading this: Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani recently enjoyed a delightful time in Rishikesh. The trip was a complete family affair as she was accompanied by her husband, Rohit Reddy, and their son, Aarav. Now, Anita has returned feeling rejuvenated after breathing in the fresh mountain air during their memorable family vacation.

3 things you need to know

Anita Hassanandani was last seen in Naagin 6.

She rose to fame with her appearance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has been a part of films such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2.

Unwinding by the pool

Seeking respite from the summer heat, Anita Hassanandani and her family took pleasure in a delightful pool session. The actress shared pictures capturing their moments of relaxation by the poolside, where they soaked up the sun's warmth and refreshed themselves in the cool waters. One of the photos captures Rohit Reddy and Aarav joyfully playing in the pool.

In another snapshot, Anita can be seen unwinding by the pool, dressed in a green printed monokini. In a separate series of photos, she wore a bottle green kaftan. Sharing these pictures on Instagram, she simply captioned them as "Photo dump."

A treat for the tastebuds too!

The pictures vividly demonstrate that Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, and their son Aarav had a memorable time together. Their Rishikesh escapade allowed them to relish a variety of exquisite flavors. The photos beautifully capture their culinary adventures, ranging from indulging in local delicacies to savoring international cuisines. Additionally, they embarked on an exciting camping experience amidst the serene woods, and glimpses of these enchanting moments were shared as well.