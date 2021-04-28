Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Recreate 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua'; Fans Gush 'so Romantic'

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy were seen recreating a scene from the iconic song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua. The video was shared by Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy on his Instagram account. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani and her husband's recreation of the song here.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recreate Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy stepped in the shoes of veteran actors Raj Kapoor and Nargis and recreated their scene from Pyaar Hua song. The video shared by Rohit Reddy was in black and white just like the original song. The couple was seen recreating the scene with authenticity and even used an umbrella. The video starts off with Rohit pursuing Anita, but the actress looks away. Anita finally gives in to Rohit's charm and at the end of the video, the couple steals a quick kiss and happily walks away.

Fans react to Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's recreation

Fans quickly reacted to Rohit Reddy's post and filled the comments section with messages. One fan left a comment and wrote that the couple was very cute and adorable. Another fan wrote that Anita and Rohit were their favourite couple while another fan wrote that they loved the couple's videos. Another fan commented and wrote that the video was extremely romantic. The majority of fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently became parents to a baby boy named Aaravv. The couple is often seen gushing over and sharing pictures and videos of their son on their respective social media accounts. Recently, Anita shared a throwback photo from pregnancy days. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote that she missed her belly and also that she missed being pregnant. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy in the post and wrote that she was ready for another baby. She also jokingly wrote that her husband will probably unfollow her after reading her caption.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy TV series franchise Naagin. The actress appeared in season 4 as well as season 5 of the show. The actress is also known for her role in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun Arora. Anita Hassanandani has also featured in various Bollywood movies like Kucch To Hai, Yeh Dil, and Krishna Cottage.

