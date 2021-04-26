Anita Hassanandani Shares A Quirky Video Of Her 'well-dressed Baby' Aaravv; Watch

Anita Hassanandani recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a brand new post. She shared a video of her newborn baby, Aaravv, who was all dressed up and explained the reason behind a "well-dressed baby". Anita’s friend and colleague, Surbhi Jyoti called her the "most entertaining celeb." Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s video below.

Anita shares a new picture of her "well-dressed baby"

Anita shared a video in which her son, Aaravv, can be seen sitting on the sofa and posing towards the camera in a double coloured dungaree. The title of the video reads, “behind every well dressed baby is..” and in the next part of the video, Anita turned the camera towards herself. She was seen in casual clothes, messy hair and, in her caption, she wrote, “Mommy!” Fans and friends were left in awe with her post and Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Anita you are the most entertaining celeb right now” with laughing and clapping emojis.

Anita and Surbhi's take on what people say about TV actors

Earlier Anita Hassanandani shared a reel featuring Surbhi Jyoti on the trend "Its life of Annie", and titled the video by writing, "what people usually say about TV actors". In the video, the first claim read, “actresses can never be friends” and both of them expressed their disagreement. The second claim was "they always wear makeup" which they denied once again since they weren’t wearing any makeup at that moment and the third was that "they love gossiping" to which they gave a few mischievous expressions. In her caption, she wrote, “FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti” Anita’s husband, Rohit Reddy dropped a comment saying, “Unfortunately I also know half ur TV gossip, coz u gurls are on the phone all the time doing wht u to best - GOSSIPING! @anitahassanandani @surbhijyoti”.

More about Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is known for playing the roles of Anjali, Shagun Arora and Vishakha Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, respectively. She got married to Rohit Reddy in October 2013 at a big fat Telugu-Sindhi wedding. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2021 and revealed his name a few weeks post his birth.

(Promo Image source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram)

