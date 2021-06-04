Anita Hassanandani Shares A Reel With Hubby, Shraddha Arya Has The Best Response To It

Television actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to social media to share a fun reel with hubby Rohit Reddy. In the video, she can be seen singing the new Neha Kakkar song, Khad Tainu Main Dassa, while Rohit was sitting away from the couch, laughing at the video being made. The actor also wrote in the caption for the post that she has lately been addicted to this song and Shraddha Arya was the one to introduce her to it. Anita Hassanandani’s fans have complimented the reel video in the comments section of the post as they love to watch their timely updates.

Anita Hassanandani’s dramatic reel with hubby

Anita Hassanandani recently updates her fans with a reel video and fans have been loving every part of it. In the short clip shared, the actor can be seen sitting on the couch while her husband Rohit Reddy is busy working on his laptop. In the video, shot through the selfie camera, the actor can be seen lip-syncing to the latest Neha Kakkar song, Khad Tainu Main Dassa. She is seen acting according to the lyrics of the song, which speaks about the lack of attention from romantic partners. Rohit Reddy, on the other hand, can be spotted laughing at the reel being made, before intently observing Anita’s acting in the reel.

Anita Hassanandani clearly stole the show with her adorable and annoyed expressions in the reel. She is spotted wearing a multi-coloured sweatshirt that has a lacy touch around the sleeves. She has also added a vintage filter to the video, making it look appealing.

Anita Hassanandani has mentioned in the caption that Shraddha Arya was the one to introduce her to this song. She also asked her followers to ignore the imperfect lip-syncing as she was still learning the lyrics to this song. The actor has also complained that her husband is not romantic anymore and has also tagged him as an ‘oldie’. Have a look at the reel on Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, various celebs have dropped their opinion on the video, including Krystal Dsouza and Mohit Kathuria. Shraddha Arya has also spoken about the viral song and has playfully accused Neha Kakkar of getting them addicted to the song. Have a look.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI AND SHRADDHA ARYA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.