Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Video As She Sings To Her Son; Here's How He Reacted

Television actor Anita Hassanandani who is currently enjoying motherhood is completely in awe of her baby boy Aaravv's charms. The Naagin actor never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of her son with her fans and followers as they enjoy the adorable moments documented of the mother-son duo. On April 26, the actor shared a funny video of how her son reacts when she sings to him.

Baby Aaravv Reddy reacts to Anita Hassanandani singing

Taking to her Instagram, the actor wrote, "I think I’m gonna take up singing! Becharraaa Aaravv Reddy" followed by teary-eyed laughing emojis. The video starts with Anita holding her baby boy in her arms and singing to him with perfect tune and rhythm with the words, "How I think I sound." In the next shot with the words, "How I actually sound" written on the screen, Anita shares a video of Aaravv crying in reaction to Anita's out of tune pitch and sound.

Netizens react to Anita Hassaandani's video

Anita's recent video was super hilarious and managed to leave her fans in splits. Her fans were quick to drop in a ton of teary-eyed laughing emojis in the comment section of the post sharing that they found the video to be very funny. They also found Anita Hassanandani's son's reaction very cute and shared the same in the comments. Television celeb Neena Kulkarni also commented on the video and wrote, "Mad Hatter" followed by laughing emojis. Take a look at the comments.

A look at Anita Hassanandani's videos and pictures

Ever since the birth of her son, Anita has actively shared a lot of pictures and videos that show glimpses of her life as a new mom and how much she is enjoying motherhood. Anita and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed their son Aaravv on February 9, 2021. While the actor had taken the internet by the storm by posting pictures of her maternity shoot, her videos with her son Aaravv are also creating ripples online. Check out some of Anita Hassanandani's videos and photos with her baby boy right below:

On the work front, Anita was last seen in the Colors TV fantasy drama Naagin 5 in 2020. While the actor is currently taking time off from work to take care of her son, she has been a part of several popular tv shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali. She has also featured in movies like Krishna Cottage and Kucch To Hai among others.

