Anita Hassanandani Shares BTS Video From Her Toddler's Photoshoot, Fans Shower Love

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy in February this year. Ever since the arrival of the munchkin, the actor has been sharing quirky pictures and videos of her baby, Aaravv. Recently, Anita took to her Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot of Aaravv. She has shared how she dressed her baby for the shoot.

Anita Hassanandani's baby shoot BTS video

The video starts with Aaravv's outfit for the shoot being revealed one by one. First a white top and then a pair of blue trousers which is later followed by a cap and bow tie. The next frame sees baby Aaravv donning those clothes, and he is sound asleep as his head is supported to click his pictures. Anita captioned the post by writing, "Who’s the cutest of them all. My cutiepatootie my munchkin my jaan my love my life my baby my Aaravv Shoot ready with @ruchitakjainphotography Can’t wait to see the clicks!" Frank Sinatra's popular song Fly Me To The Moon can be heard playing in the background.

The video garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. As soon as the post was shared, Anita's fans have showered love on the toddler and many have gushed on how adorable he looks. One of her fans also commented by saying that Aaravv has a very cute smile as well. See their reactions below:

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita has been sharing videos of the fun she has with her baby. Recently, she shared a video of relaxing with her toddler in her arms. She is seen lying on the sofa with a facemask applied o her face. She is holding her son in her arms. Anita busted a popular parenting myth that new parents do not get to relax when they have a baby. Challenging this notion, she wrote in the caption, "Who said you can’t relax with a new born My babybooooo @aaravvreddy and me chilling".

Anita and her husband have also opened an Instagram page in the name of their baby. The account already has garnered over 70K followers. It shares exclusive pictures and videos of the baby ever since his arrival. As Aaravv turned one month old this month, Anita shared an adorable video of her son surrounded by blue and white balloons for this party.

Image courtesy- @anitahassanandani Instagram

