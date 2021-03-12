Anita Hassanandani Shares Glimpse Of Her 'perfect Life' Ft. Baby Boy Aaravv & Pooch Mowgli

Ever since Anita Hassanandani's baby boy Aaravv Reddy was born on February 9, 2021, Anita and husband Rohit Reddy leave no stones unturned to give fans major baby fever with Aaravv's aww-dorable photos on Instagram. Similarly, on Friday, new mom Anita gave fans a sneak-peek into her "perfect life" by sharing a cutesy selfie with her munchkin and her four-legged companion, Mowgli. A couple of days ago, the man and wife also celebrated Aaravv's one-month birthday with a bang.

Anita Hassanandani's latest photo with baby Aaravv is all things 'perfect'

It's been over a month since television actor Anita Hassanandani has been basking in motherhood bliss. After documenting her pregnancy and keeping fans updated with her daily whereabouts then, Anita's son Aaravv's photos have been the current obsession of netizens on social media. Within a month of Aaravv's arrival, the newborn has already become famous with over 64k followers on Instagram.

Earlier today, i.e. March 12, 2021, Anita took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely selfie with her bundle of joy and her pooch to give fans a glimpse of her we-time with them at home. In the picture, the 39-year-old was all smiles for the camera as she cradled Aaravv in her arms with Mowgli posing in the background. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post writing, "My oh so perfect life in a selfie. My Jaans, True Love, My Sons."

Checkout Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post below:

Ahead of posting the aforementioned picture with her "sons", a photo of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days with husband Rohit Shetty had won fans' hearts. Yesterday, Anita took to her Instagram handle to share a mushy throwback photo with Rohit, wherein the couple could be seen cradling her baby bump as they gazed into each other's eyes. Along with posting the loved-up photo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star expressed "missing the belly".

She jokingly wrote, "Kinddaaa missing the belly... Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute." She continued, "Ok I'm already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa," and humorously added, "*ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*"

Take a look: