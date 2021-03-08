Anita Hassanandani Shares Pics Of Her Baby; Saumya Tandon Sends 'lots Of Love' His Way

Anita Hassanandani has been delightfully enjoying her motherhood as she recently became a mother to a baby boy. She recently shared a bunch of memorable moments on social media that she and her husband Rohit Reddy have been spending with their baby and received tons of love and blessings from their fans and loved ones. One of her peers, Saumya Tandon, also reacted to Anita Hassanandani’s baby’s posts and congratulated her on becoming a mother.

Anita Hassanandani with baby Aarav

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip of some of the cherishing moments she and her husband spent with their baby boy. In the video clip, she shared adorable moments of her baby with dog filters added to it while he was busy taking a nap. She even showed his cute yawning moment right after he woke up from his peaceful nap. She shared a beautiful moment of her with her baby in which she can be seen cutely gazing at her baby while he slept in her arms. In the end, Anita's husband Rohit can be seen playing with the baby and lovingly gazing at him while he sleeps peacefully.

She captioned it by adding ‘My love’ a couple of times and even tagged her husband in the post. The moment she posted this on Instagram, all her fans and celebrity friends were amazed at the beautiful glimpse of her baby. Actor Saumya Tandon took to Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram and congratulated her. She then added how it was a beautiful journey and sent lots of love to the little prince. Many of the fans also complimented Anita Hassanandani’s baby and stated how cute he was while others added heart-eyed emojis to express their delightful feelings for the baby. Rest all others added heart symbols in the comments to shower tons of love on Anita and her baby. Take a look at some of the adorable reactions and wishes on Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram post.

Also Read Neeti Mohan Performs Pilates As 'Mommy To Be In Full Form', Receives Love From Celebs

Also Read Throwback To When Kishwer Merchant Cradled Her Baby Bump In Video From Maldives Trip

Anita Hassanandani also posted this photo recently in which she can be seen admiring her baby. In the caption, she added how her baby would have reacted to her post and stated how he would think that her mother takes so many photos. The post received an immense amount of love and compliments from her fans as well as numerous other celebrities who stated how cute they both looked together.

Also Read Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Announce They're Expecting Their Second Child

Also Read Anita Hassanandani Recites Gayatri Mantra To Her Baby Boy Aaravv | Watch

Image Source- Saumya Tandon & Anita Hassanandani's Instagram