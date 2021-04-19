Anita Hassanandani Shares Reel Revealing What Kind Of Parents She And Rohit Reddy Will Be

Television actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on late Sunday, April 18, 2021, to share a quirky reel that is truly unmissable. The actor shared a video of what kind of parents she and her husband, Rohit Reddy, will be. Anita also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita Hassanandani shared a video of what type of parents she and Rohit will be. In the video, she and Rohit enter the house to pick their son up 20 years later. The next shot shows them both enjoying the same party at two in the morning. Along with the video, she also wrote, “When they ask what kind of parents would we be?” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Anita shared the video online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how hilarious the video is, while another was all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “this is so cute. Literally laughing”. Another user wrote, “amazing, I totally see this happening”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this, Anita also took to Instagram to post a video of her baby wearing a pair of light-blue shorts, which has his mother completely smitten. Anita Hassanandani can be seen doling out words of affection and admiration over the fact that her son, Aarav, is wearing the aforementioned pair of garments in a video posted to her Instagram Stories section. Anita Hassanandani can be heard saying words like "Jaanu" and "Shonu" in the video that is part of her Instagram Stories section. Take a look at the post below.

About Anita Hassanandani's baby

On February 19th, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child together, Aaravv Reddy. The couple made the announcement by creating an account in the name of Aarav. The couple announced the birth of Aarav in an unusual way in the account's first message, which can also be found below. Take a look.

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.