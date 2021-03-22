Anita Hassanandani Shares Rohit Reddy's New 'language Of Love' Conversing With Their Baby

Anita Hassanandani has been embracing motherhood and enjoying her new life to the bits. From sharing adorable pictures of her new-born to sharing some tips and advice to fellow mothers, she has been doing it all. Anita Hassandani recently shared a video of her husband's 'language of love' on Instagram, and we bet you will not understand a word, but your heart will melt when you watch the video. Check out Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post below.

Anita Hassanandani shares a video of her husband

Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her husband talking to their new-born. Rohit Reddy was seen enthusiastically talking to their son Aarav Reddy, while the latter stared at his father adoringly. Anita Hassandani captioned the video, 'Language of LOVE', and also mentioned that she was excited to celebrate Rohit Reddy's birthday. The video was shared by Anita, yesterday and the couple will be celebrating Rohit Reddy's birthday today.

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy turned 36 years old today. He's an investment banker by profession and married the latter in 2013. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy met years ago and worked out at the same gym. They met each other at a pub and that followed chats and dates. After dating for a brief moment, they decided to tie a knot in Goa, which was graced by several TV celebrities from the industry.

On the occasion of Rohit Reddy's birthday today, Anita Hassanandani shared a video on her Instagram account, which included pictures from their travel adventures together. The couple loves travelling together and has made several memories together. The video shared by Anita included most of the beautiful romantic places they travelled together. She also shared a picture of her with her son Aarav, from the day he was born. Wishing Rohit Reddy, Anita wrote in the caption, "Your birth as a Father!

Happiest Birthday ðŸŽˆðŸ¥‚ to making memories with this little one â£ï¸"(sic).

