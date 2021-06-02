Anita Hassanandani Shares Screenshot Of Chat With Husband, Calls Him 'useless Unromantic'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani is known for making viral Instagram reels with her husband Rohit Reddy and newborn son, Aaravv Reddy. Recently, the actress participated in a famous internet challenge with her husband but hilariously failed in completing the challenge. Check out Anita Hassanandani's Instagram story depicting her hilarious failure.

Anita Hassanandani's husband is a 'Useless romantic'?

The actress took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of her chat with her husband, Rohit Reddy. While participating in the Bruno Mars' Leave the Door Open lyrics challenge, Anita sent out the texts to her husband but forgot the lyrics halfway. She called her husband 'useless unromantic' in her Instagram story.

While, on the other hand, Rohit Reddy shared a snap of him coming back home to find his wife sleeping with their newborn in her arms. He called them 'My Jaans' in the story. The actress also shared a couple of pictures from her day and a snap of her cradling her sleeping son in her arms.

Pic Credit: Rohit Reddy IG

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani IG

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's videos on Instagram

The couple has been making headlines after posting adorable and quirky videos together on Instagram and attempting numerous internet challenges. The duo collectively amassed over 6.5 million followers on Instagram with their videos garnering views in millions. Anita Hassanandani's son Aaravv is the newest addition to their squad as the actress recently uploaded a fun video with him and called him her best friend.

In another post, the actress turned into a 'magician' after pulling a trick on her husband where she poured a cup of water over his head. Continuing her saga of becoming a magician, the actress shared a trick for all the wives to perform on their husbands with the caption, 'Please try this at home'. In the video, Anita tricked Rohit into playfully smacking him across the face.

Videos with Anita Hassanandani's son

The proud parents do not shy away from flaunting their love for their baby boy on social media. The duo recently shared an adorable video of spending time with their newborn who can be seen giggling and laughing along with his parents. Check out some of Anita Hassanandani's videos here.

IMAGE- ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

