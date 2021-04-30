Anita Hassanandani Shares Video Of Her Husband's "diaper Changing" Session On Instagram

Anita Hassanandani had recently given birth to her first child with her husband Rohit Reddy a few weeks ago. The actor has been among the many film personalities who had shared pictures of her pregnancy on social media with fans and has been rather upfront about her motherhood ever since. She has recently shared a video in her recent Instagram stories that feature both, her husband and her son. Anita called the video ‘diaper changing station’, which shows Rohit changing their son’s diaper in a different but amusing manner.

Anita Hassanandani shares a peek of her “diaper changing station”

While most of the popular personalities on social media who have recently become parents have refrained from sharing pictures and videos of their children, Anita and Rohit have both been sharing glimpses of their moments with their son with their fans. The video that she has recently shared shows Rohit changing the diapers of the child with music playing in the background. Rohit can be seen singing the popular poem for children “Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall” to keep the child entertained while changing his diaper. While their maid is seen standing beside him for assistance, Rohit made sure that he himself did the work.

Anita wrote on the story, “Lockdown mornings be like”, and also added to it by writing, “Diaper changing station we love” on the video. Anita had given birth to their son Aaravv on February 9, after having kept their fans in the loop about their pregnancy journey. Ever since the birth of their child, the couple has made sure to consistently document their journey as parents and have even shared a few insights on how they have been working on the upbringing of Aaravv.

Anita Hassanandani is considered one of the popular names in the television industry. She has starred in several hit shows during the course of her career including Kkavyanjali, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many others. She has also worked on a list of popular films such as Ragini MMS 2, Dus Kahaniyaan, Hero among others.