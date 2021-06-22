Anita Hassanandani Shows Off Her Post-pregnancy Weight Loss; Rohit Reddy Hypes Her Up

Post her pregnancy, Anita Hassanandani has been working on herself. The actor recently shared a video of herself flaunting her weight loss. She also mentioned that she was feeling good about herself. Her husband Rohit Reddy hyped her up in the comments section. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's video here.

Anita Hassanandani shows off her post-pregnancy weight loss

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself flaunting her weight loss. She flipped her hair while posing for the video. Anita wore a white cold shoulder top and transitioned into wearing a green and blue floral dress. She combined the video with Zara Zara Touch Me from the movie Race. The actor wrote that she was feeling a little sexy and added, "Not that I’ve lost that much weight … but it’s a start".

Reactions to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram video

As soon as Anita shared the video on her Instagram, her fans and followers wrote all things nice about her. Her husband Rohit Reddy called her his "Sexy siren". Fans wrote that she looked "fantastic" and "beautiful" in the video. They also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Anita's video.

Image source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Image source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

A sneak peek into Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Earlier, Anita shared a video of her son Aaravv and husband Rohit on the occasion of Father's Day. In the video, Rohit was seen spending time with his son. He also cut a few cupcakes that read "no. 1 dad". The father-son duo wore matching T-shirts while celebrating the day. Anita combined the video with the song You are my sunshine by Jasmine Thompson.

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow Lucknowi Kurti. She posed for the camera while looking away from it. She also wore an oxidised pair of danglers to complete her look and mentioned that losing all the happy weight wasn't going to be easy but she had to start somewhere. She added that she has to stay positive for the same.

Image: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

