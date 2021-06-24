Anita Hassanandani Shows What 'living In Their Own Disneyland' Looks Like With Hubby Rohit

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani is known for hopping on the famous internet trends while including her husband Rohit Reddy and the newest addition to her life, her son Aaravv Reddy. Continuing the saga, the actress recently used the popular Disney filter to show her fans what it was like to 'live in their Disneyland'. Check out the latest video featuring Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's 'Disneyland'

The new Disney Filter, which morphs the user's face into a typical Disney Character has been making rounds on the internet. Hopping on the bandwagon, the 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable video with her husband using the famous Disney filter. In the video, the duo can be seen sharing a strand of noodle and eventually locking lips for a sweet peck. The actress simply wrote in the caption, 'Living in our own little Disneyland'.

Netizens' reaction to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram video

Fans in the comment section could not get enough of the cuteness in the video and swooned over the couple. The comment section was flooded with heart and smiley emojis while several fellow television actors remarked how cute the video was. Many fans complimented the video as one fan commented 'Awesome' under the post.

More on Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's video on Instagram

The couple has mastered the Instagram reels game as they constantly upload videos following the latest internet trends, and the newest addition of their squad Anita Hassanandani's son has been stealing the spotlight on Instagram. In the latest video, Anita shared a glimpse into the struggles of taking care of a newborn and what helped her get through the process. The actress also has been documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram as she recently shared an update of her 'little' weight loss stating that 'it's a start'.

Anita also shared a tribute to her husband Rohit Reddy on the occasion of Father's day by sharing a video of the family celebrating by cutting cupcakes. Anita also shared several adorable videos and photos with her son. Check out Anita Hassanandani's posts here.

