Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti On 'actresses Can Never Be Friends' Claim: Watch

Popular TV actor Anita Hassanandani, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and posted an entry to her reel feed, featuring contemporary Surbhi Jyoti. Interestingly, the actors made a reel on a trending sound, titled Its life of Annie, and shot down "what people usually say about TV actors". In the video, when the screen read the first claim, which was - actresses can never be friends - Anita and Surbhi can be seen expressing their disagreement to it.

Interestingly, the other two claims in the row were - "they always wear makeup" and "they love gossiping". While shooting the second claim, the actors, presumably, accepted wearing makeup but not all the time. On the other hand, for the response to the third claim, they signed off while giving a few mischievous expressions. Instagramming the reel video, Anita Hassanandani wrote, "FriendShipGoals I say!", and tagged Surbhi Jyoti.

Anita, Surbhi shoot a claim about "TV actors"

Within a couple of hours, the reel video has managed to garner more than 110k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Anita's 5.9M Insta fam flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart and heart-eyes. On the other hand, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy made a revelation in the comments section. Rohit asserted that he knows half of Anita Hassanandani’s "TV gossip" with her BFF Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi reacted to Rohit's comment and dropped a couple of laughing emojis.

While the Krishna Cottage actor shared the above reel video, the Naagin actor also took to the story session of her verified Instagram handle to give a peek into their time. Jyoti had shared a picture, featuring Anita's newborn Aaravv. Surbhi can be seen holding Aaravv in her arms while posing for the camera with an ear-to-ear smile. Captioning the photo, she wrote, 'Aaravv is like "Kaun hai yeh ladki (who is this girl)"'.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2021. A few weeks post the birth of their son, the couple revealed that they named their son Aaravv Reddy. The couple had tied the knot in October 2013 in a big fat Telugu-Sindhi wedding.

