Anita Hassanandani Teases Hubby Rohit Reddy With Candid Video, Playfully Calls Him ‘dumbo'

Anita Hassanandani is an avid social media user who uses the platform to interact with her fans from time to time. Recently, she reshared a fan-edited video on her Instagram stories which showcased her and her husband, Rohit Reddy, posing for the camera together. Calling him a ‘dumbo’, the actor tagged him and posted it online.

Anita Hassanandani calls her husband 'dumbo'

On June 17, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a video on her stories, which was first posted by a fan page of hers. In the video, Rohit Reddy, Anita Hassanandani's husband, could be seen holding up a phone, as the couple stood close together, to take photos and videos with the actor. While Anita donned a bright green attire, Rohit was seen dressed in a black one. “Dumbo @rohitreddygoa,” wrote Anita on the story, while Badshah and Aastha Gill’s song Paani Paani played in the background of the video.

Anita's 'monkey' reference for Rohit

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram followers see her post about Rohit Reddy very often on the platform. Recently, she shared a photo on her feed where she was seen sitting on the ground, while a monkey sat on a higher platform area, right behind her. She used the opportunity to playfully joke with and tease her husband, with the photo. “You’re always with me even when you’re not,” wrote the Naagin actor and tagged Rohit’s handle in the photo, right on the monkey’s body. He reacted to it, saying, "Rumour is we are STILL not talking!" Ridhi Dogra, Kishwer Merchant, Krystle D’souza, and many others, found it hilarious and posted laughing emojis in the comments section.

Anita Hassanandani's little one

Having become parents in February of this year, the couple has also been sharing a lot of photos and videos of their little one. Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani's son, only 4-months old now, was recently seen in a throwback video on her page from when he was barely a few days old. While Anita smiled, the little one was seen all bundled up in her arms, in the video. “My little one when he was 3 days old! Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie,” wrote the actor in the caption.

Image: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Instagram

