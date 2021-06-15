Anita Hassanandani Trolls Husband Rohit Reddy As Latter Photobombs Actor's Pic

Indian TV actor Anita Hassanandani, on late Monday night, took to her verified social media handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a rock. Interestingly, in the backdrop of the image, a monkey is captured. Taking advantage of it, the actor poked fun at her husband Rohit Reddy as she wrote a hilarious caption for it, which read, "You’re always with me even when you’re not", along with a couple of laughing emoticons. The actor also tagged him in the photo post.

Anita Hassanadani trolls husband Rohit Reddy:

In no time, the photo post of the Naagin actor managed to garner over 200k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, it bagged a positive response from Anita's fans, followers and peers from the ITV fraternity. While Ridhi Dogra, Kishwer Merchantt, Krystal D'Souza, Nakul Mehta's wife Jankee and singer Asees Kaur dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section, Anita Hassanandani's husband also registered his response. His comment read, "Rumour is we are STILL not talking!".

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy pulled each other's leg on social media. The couple has often managed to keep their followers entertained with their amusing photo and video posts. The most recent edition to it was when the Krishna Cottage actor played a prank on her husband in the name of showing a magic trick. In May 2021, Anita had shared a reel video and captioned it, "I’m turning out to be quite a magician". In the video, she showed an empty cup and poured water into it. Later, she spilt it on Rohit, who was unaware of it.

A day before sharing the above video post, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor faced online flak when she shared the first reel video of her "magic trick" series. In the clip, Anita was seen pulling off a magic trick on Rohit and at the end, jokingly slapped him. Anita's move did not go down well with a section of the couple’s fans as they started schooling the actor. However, neither Anita nor Rohit responded to trolls. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2021.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANADANI'S IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.