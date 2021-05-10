Anita Hassanandani Turns Her House Into 'Jurassic Park' For Her Son Aaravv: Watch

Television actor Anita Hassanandani is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her family. Recently, she shared a video with her son Aaravv which also featured a dinosaur leaving her fans and followers confused. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani spending time with her son.

Anita Hassanandani turned her house into Jurassic Park

On the occasion of Mother's day, Anita took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her son Aaravv. In the video, Anita was seen playing with her son on their balcony. The video also had a moving dinosaur right beside them. Anita had taken the help of a VFX artist to edit the video and add a dinosaur. She wrote, "Being a mom is like a walk in the park... Jurassic Park!" She also wished all the mothers on Mother's Day.

Reactions to Anita Hassanandani's latest dinosaur video

Actor Rakshanda Khan wrote that Anita was even able to tame the dinosaur along with raising her son. A follower mentioned that the animation in this video was much better than that in the television show Naagin. Another tagged her husband Rohit Reddy and wrote that he is the best editor ever. A fan mentioned that the editing looks extremely real. Another asked if this was real while others explained that she used a VFX application mentioned in the caption. Take a look at the comments on Anita Hassanandani's son's video with a dinosaur.

A sneak peek into Anita Hassanandani's latest Instagram posts

Anita shared a video of herself playing dress up for the first time after ages. She wore an olive green dress with fringes on the neckline. She accessorized her outfit by layering two gold chains. She also shared a picture while she was seen spending quality time with her family. Rohit was seen lying on the bed while the two watched Aaravv stare at his father. Anita wrote, "Fam Jam" in her caption. The actor also shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She was seen wearing a pink floral kaftan and left her wavy hair open while posing for the camera.

