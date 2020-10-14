Anita Hassanandani Unleashes 'cheesy Filmy Avatar' By Recreating Classic Bollywood Scene

Post announcing the pregnancy, celebrity couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were seen unleashing their ‘cheesy filmy’ avatar online. On Wednesday, October 14, Anita shared an adorable video of the couple recreating the iconic pregnancy scene from Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan starrer Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The adorable video clip is winning the hearts of many on the internet.

Anita & Rohit’s filmy avatar

In the video shared by Anita Hassanandani, the lovebirds can be seen lip-syncing the lines of the classic song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana. As Rohit presents gorgeous flowers to the soon mommy-to-be, Anita affectionately hits him with the flowers. The funny video has left their fans in splits. They can’t seem to ignore how the duo has aptly matched their real-life situation with a reel-life scene. Check out the post shared by Anita here:

Cheesy/filmy af!

So my erraaaaa 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 had to do this one! Thanks for being a sport hubbyyybeee @rohitreddygoa

Btw this triller is my anniversary gift from Rohit 😂🤣😂🤣

Actor Anita Hassanandani broke the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram handle last Saturday. Adding her quirks to the announcement, the Naagin actor shared the post with the hashtag ‘Getting ready for Reddy’. Check out the endearing post here:

In another post shared by Anita, the actor revealed how her pregnancy was God’s plan. Calling it the ‘perfect timing’, Anita said in the video that, “we have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Sharing her experience, Anita also wrote in her caption that the journey of becoming a parent is going to be a ‘special’ one for them. Adding to the same, the actor unveiled that prepping for the baby’s arrival has now become the centre of their attention.

Embarking on a new journey...



The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention.

