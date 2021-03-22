Anita Hassanandani Wishes Husband Rohit Reddy On His Birthday, Shares Adorable Video

Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy is celebrating his birthday on Monday, March 22, 2021, and the former took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video and wish him on his special day. The actor wrote along with it a heartfelt message and friends of the couple are showering Reddy with wishes. Read along and take a look at the post here.

Anita Hassanandani wishes husband Rohit on his birthday

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram account on March 22, 2021, and shared a compilation video that featured some beautiful moments that the couple has had. The video had snippets of the two from their various vacations, them kissing while on a hot air balloon ride, and ended with a clip of Anita twirling with Rohit. The actor shared this video to wish and celebrate Rohit’s birthday and also wrote a loving message accompanying it.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa. Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most” followed by three heart-eyes emojis. The post has been liked over 128k times so far and has a series of comments under it by the fans and friends of Anita and Rohit. The comments have best wishes and love for Rohit on his special day, take a look at some of them here.

Another special post that Rohit received on his birthday was from his son, Aaravv Reddy, who was born last month on February 9, 2021. Anita Hassanandani who handles her two-month-old son’s Instagram account shared a post on his behalf for Rohit. She shared a picture of Aaravv in a blue onesie, with the birthday cake in the front. The cake had miniature gym equipment made of fondant on top of it, as Rohit is a fitness enthusiast. The message on the cake was too cute to be misses and read, “Can’t wait to hit the gym with you dad” and the post’s caption read, “Happy birthday Dad!!! Love you to the moon n back” followed by a heart emoji. The post has received over 29k likes since it was shared on Monday. Check out the picture below.

