Anita Hassanandani Wishes Son As He Turns 2 Months Old, Calls Him Her "lifeline"

Anita Hassanandani has been keeping her fans updated about herself and her motherhood on social media right since she announced that she was pregnant. She gave birth to a baby boy a few months back and hasn’t refrained from posting his baby pictures either. A short while ago, the actor posted yet another picture of herself and her son, on the occasion of him turning two months old. She posted a short but heartfelt message for her child, which soon ended up receiving warm wishes from both celebrities and fans.

Anita Hassanandani wishes son Aaravv as he turns two months old

Anita Hassanandani became one of the earliest celebrities who turned into parents this year, after having given birth to her son Aaravv a couple of months ago. On the occasion of her son officially turning two months old, Anita has posted a picture which shows a candid moment with her son. The child can be seen looking at his mother with an intrigued look on his face, while Anita simply looks back at him with a smile on her face. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 2months to my lifeline”.

Soon enough, the post started receiving pleasant reactions from netizens, which also include a few television personalities who shared their wishes to the mother-son duo. Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Rohit Choudhary both sent ‘love emoticons’ in their comments. Many fans praised the candid moment that has been captured in the photo, calling it “cute”. One of the fans even talked about how their child also shares a birthday with Aaravv and that they are “birthday twins”. The actor had shared another candid picture with her son a few days ago and even wrote a special message for him in the caption.

Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular faces in the television industry, having worked in a long list of TV shows as well as quite a few films in her career. Some of them include Kkavyanjali, Taal, Ragini MMS 2, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se and many others. She was last seen in Naagin 5 last year.

