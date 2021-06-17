Anita Hassanandani Works Out After A Few Days, Says It Felt Like A Decade: Watch

Television actor Anita Hassanandani delivered a baby boy in February 2021 with her husband Rohit Reddy. The actor is now getting back to fitness and recently started working out. She shared a few videos of herself working out on her terrace and wrote that she had to start somewhere even if she has to try harder each day. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's Instagram story while she works out.

Anita Hassanandani has started working out again

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram story to share with her fans and followers that she has started working out again after a long time. Since she was pregnant she could not focus on her fitness. However, the actor is back at it and shared a few videos as she did crunches and squats. In the first video, she mentioned that she walked after 4 days but it feels like a decade.

In the second video, she was seen doing high knee touches. The actor combines the video with Beyonce's Who Run the World. In the third video, she was seen doing jumping jacks and mentioned that she managed to pull off 75 of them. She also tried doing 20 squats and a few crunches. However, she added that she had a bad form, angle and posture but it's just a start. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's videos here.

A sneak peek into Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Earlier, Anita shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow lucknowi kurti. She looked away while posing for the camera. The actor mentioned that losing all the happy weight is not going to be easy. However, she seemed extremely optimistic and wrote that she will make it happen slowly. She mentioned that she has to be positive to make that happen. Many people supported her and commented that she looked good in the photo.

She also shared a hilarious picture of herself from when she was pregnant. In the photo, Anita who wore a pink hoody was seen relaxing right beside a monkey. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy and mentioned that he was always with her even when he wasn't around.

