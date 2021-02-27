Anita Hassanandani's Baby Boy Aaravv Reaches 29k Followers On His IG Account; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s son Aaravv has already become a social media star. The actor has made a profile for the new-born on Instagram, on which she shares pictures of Aaravv, and his profile has already got a huge number of followers within 6 days. Read along to take a look at the pictures on his account and more.

Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv gets an IG account, reaches 29k followers

Anita Hassanandani has followed suit of many other celebrity parents and made an Instagram handle for her son Aaravv Reddy. She made the account 6 days ago on February 21, 2021, and shared the first post on the same day. The little guy’s feed is managed by his parents and has 4 posts so far, but his followers are increasing by the minute.

Aaravv Reddy's Instagram account already has over 29k people following it, who are showering love towards the toddler with every post that goes up on his feed. The recent picture on the account is of Aaravv napping in his crib as he soaks in the sun. For the caption, his mother wrote, “They say I must sunbathe. Can you already take me to GOA?” alongside the picture which has received over 12.8k likes since it was shared on February 27. The comments are full of love for the infant by fans and followers of him and his mom, take a look at some of them here.

The other pictures on Aaravv Reddy's Instagram account are one each with his dad Rohit and his brother aka Mowgli, Anita and Rohit’s pet dog. The picture of Rohit Reddy and Aaravv features the bonding between the father and the son. The caption on the post read, “Morning ritual with dad” followed by a tag for Rohit.

The picture with Mowgli was of Aaravv, cosily sleeping in his crib while the pet dog watched over him like a real elder brother. The fun caption that Anita added read, “My brother and I finally seem to have gotten along! Either that or, he’s looking to gobble me up in this picture”.

