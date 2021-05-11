Anita Hassanandani's Exercise With Baby Cradle, Says 'there Is No Right Way To Workout'

Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani often takes to her social media platform to share adorable videos and pictures with her baby boy, Aaravv Reddy. Recently, once again, she posted a clip of her working out at the terrace of her building. However, the video comes with a cute twist.

Anita Hassanandani works out with baby cradle

The clip shared by Anita begins with her doing some jumping jacks. Soon after, she starts to do a side-to-side walk, and while doing so she can be seen grooving in fun. Anita then walks in with the baby cradle that’s carrying her little munchkin inside it. The actor begins to jog while simultaneously moving the cradle and plays with her toddler.

When the actor performs squats, husband Rohit Reddy takes responsibility for the baby allowing his baby momma to complete her workout session. For Anita, there’s no right way to work out. The star encouraged her followers to just stay active and according to her, people only need to start from somewhere. She said,

There is no right way to workout. As long as you are active and happy!!!

You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere *happy*

As soon as the video surfaced online, it gained massive attention from Anita Hassanandani’s fans as they gushed to compliment the latest video. One user said, “So sweet and aarav is just so adorale God bless you all”, another wrote, “super”. Red hearts and smiley emoticons have flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On the occasion of Mother’s day 2021, the actor turned her house into Jurassic Park for her playdate with her little munchkin. The video shared by the star had a moving dinosaur right beside Anita and Aaravv. The dinosaur was added in the video with the help of VFX. The Naagin star accompanied her post with a sweet caption. She wrote, “Being a mom is like a walk in the park... Jurassic Park! Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely mothers out there”. Here’s taking a quick look at the video shared by the actor:

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

