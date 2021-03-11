Anita Hassanandani's Hubby Rohit Has 'unfollowed' Her, She Reveals The Reason

Telly couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy, Aaravv, on March 9. As the little one turned one month old on Tuesday, the Naagin actor shared an adorable throwback picture from the days when she was pregnant. In her caption, she mentioned why she posted the picture and also made a revelation about her husband. At first, Anita wrote that she is 'kind of' missing the belly.

Moreover, she quipped that she has one even right now, but it's just not as cute as it was earlier while she was pregnant. She jokingly added, "Ok I'm already ready for another baby" and wrote that after hearing this, ''Rohit Reddy just unfollowed Anita H Reddy." As soon as her post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aditi Bhatia laughed out loud. Ridhima Pandit, Jill Krause, Ribbhu Mehra, and many others dropped endearing comments.

Here's why Rohit unfollowed Anita

On Anita Hassanandani's baby boy's first month birthday, the new parents decorated their house with blue and white balloons. Not only this, but the little baby's balloon was also placed on their wall. His name's initials were stuck on the floor. Anita shared a video on Aaravv's Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek into the decoration. In the video, their son, all decked up in a blue jumper, was enjoying his moment in the cradle. In another post, the actor remarked, "And just like that we were three!

Blessed with the best. Thank you to each one of you for your beautiful wishes."

Soon after Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy on February 9, the latter took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife. He wrote, "Oh boy". Apart from this, some inside pictures of the duo from the hospital also surfaced on the internet. Ever since then, the two stars have been sharing glimpses of their post-delivery whereabouts. Several stars like Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Niti Taylor, Jeena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Abhishek Kapoor, among many wished the couple. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anita was last seen in the show, Naagin 5.