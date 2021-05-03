Anita Hassanandani's Recent 'fam Jam' Photo Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, baby boy Aaravv in February. The new mommy never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of her baby on social media. On Saturday, May 1, the Naagin actor took to her social media handle to post a candid picture of her family of three and sharing a glimpse for her fans of what her weekend was like.

About Anita Hassanandani's family photo

Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a picture of herself along with her husband and baby with the caption, "#FamJam." In the picture, we can see the happy family relaxing on a bed with smiles on their face. While Anita Hassanandani's husband is lying down, baby Aaravv is looking over at his daddy with curiosity. Check out the adorable picture below.

Reactions to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram photo

Anita's family photo received a lot of love from her Instagram fam as well as from her fellow television colleagues and friends. Many tv personalities like Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra among others found the picture super adorable and dropped heart and starstruck emojis to share their love for the family. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was also showered with praises from her fans who flooded her comment section with heart emojis. Reacting to the family photo, one user commented, "picture perfect" while another called Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv a carbon copy of his dad. Check out the comments below.

A peek into Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed their son Aaravv on February 9, 2021. Ever since the birth of her son, Anita has actively shared a lot of pictures and videos of how much she is enjoying motherhood as a new mom. A few days ago, the actor shared a hilarious video of her singing to her son that went viral on the Internet. In the video, the actor recreated the trend "how I think I sing vs how I actually sing."

Prior to that, the actor shared a reel video with her Naagin co-star Surbhi Jyoti in which they basically busted the myth that two female actors can never be friends.

A few weeks ago, Anita shared a mushy picture with her husband Rohit Reddy which had the internet hailing "couple goals" at the two of them.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

