Anita Hassanandani’s Tactics To Distract Her Hubby On A Non-working Day; Watch

Television actor Anita Hassanandani recently shared a fun reel on social media and it has been leaving her fans quite impressed due to the relatability factor. In the short clip shared, she was seen distracting her husband, Rohit Reddy, who seems quite engrossed in his work. The actor has mentioned how her husband is always working and it sometimes leaves her irritated. Anita Hassanandani’s fans have flooded the comments section in agreement as they love the couple and their frequent updates.

Anita Hassanandani’s attempt to distract hubby

Actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to social media to share a fun reel where she was trying her best to distract her working husband. She was seen sliding on the floor, into the camera frame, while the focus remained on her husband, Rohit Reddy. He was seen working on his laptop with immense concentration when he spotted Anita sliding on the floor with a mischievous smile on her face. He was quick to burst into laughter but refused to move from his place. Anita Hassanandani also found it difficult to contain her laughter while she was pulling off the act.

Anita Hassanandani was seen dressed in a bright pink jacket while she was making the video. Her hair had been tied up into a loose ponytail with minimum makeup on her face. Rohit Reddy, on the other hand, was dining in a proper ‘work from home’ outfit with a pair of shorts and a simple white shirt. He also added a grey cap to the interesting look.

In the small note added with the video, Anita Hassanandani has mentioned that this is a video of her husband working on his day off. She has also called out her hubby for being an irritatingly workaholic. Have a look at the video on Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented the video and Anita’s sense of humour. Some of the fans have also used emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.