Anjum Fakih From 'Kundali Bhagya' Posts Picture Of Her Sassy Avatar; See Pic

Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Anjum Fakih took to her Instagram and posted a couple of sassy pictures of herself on her profile. The actor is known to play a pivotal role in Kumkum Bhagya and has a huge fan following on her social media handles. Her recent picture on Instagram started doing the rounds among her fans soon after it was posted.

Anjum Fakih in sassy avatar

Anjum Fakih was seen in a brown ensemble where she styled her outfit with a lot of accessories. She left her hair open in soft waves casually resting on her shoulders on both sides. The actor went for a nude makeup look and caption her post as “Being sassy is the only choice”. Check out the post of the actor from her profile below.

Netizens react to Anjum Fakih's photos

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments on and reactions on the same. A number of people online gushed to the post and appreciated the actors look in the picture and sent him love. Many other people commented on the post and told Anjum that they love her outfit in the picture and they shall try it out as well. Check out some of the comments by several netizens on the post below.

Anjum Fakih's style is admired by many fashion enthusiasts on social media. Several other fans stated in the comments section that they would like to see more pictures of her as they love seeing her pics in their feed. Some other people also sent love and kind regards to the actor and left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section. Check out some of the comments by several netizens o the post below.

Anjum Fakih as Shristi Arora

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih portrays the role of the lead actor Preeta's sister named Srishti. Her character as Shristi Arora is well known for her wit and humourous character on the popular show. Alongside Anjum Fakih, the show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya follows the love story of Karan and Preeta who are destined to be together but several situations keep separating them. The show is written by Rekha Modi and created by Ekta Kapoor. The series is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar. R. Paul and Aman Varpe. The show started airing from July 12th, 2017 and has aired over 900 episodes over the years.

