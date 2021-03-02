Anjum Fakih Plants A Kiss On Co-star Sanjay Gagnani's Cheek; See Pictures

Anjum Fakih recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Kundali Bhagya co-star Sanjay Gagnani. In the picture, she can be seen planting a kiss on Sanjay’s cheek. In her caption, she penned a special note for her co-star. Reacting to Anjum's post, Sanjay dropped a special comment. Take a look below.

Anjum plants a kiss on Sanjay's cheek

Anjum Fakih posted a series of pictures with Sanjay. In the picture, she can be seen in a printed top and denim jeans with her hair left loose. On the other hand, Sanjay wore black pant and a t-shirt and paired his look with a printed jacket. Anjum can be seen standing on the sofa behind Sanjay and planting a kiss on his cheek while holding him from behind. Sanjay happily flashed a smile towards the camera while Anjum kissed him. She captioned her post by writing, “O seena 6 biscut da, O munda 6 foot da, O kudiya te ho jaye, Effect ohdi chaal da, O munda kukkad kamal da.” Fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on her post. Sanjay reacted to her post by writing, “I love you,” with a heart emoji.

A few days ago, Anjum shared another post in which she can be seen with co-stars Sanjay and Abhishek. In one of the picture, Sanjay was seen planting a kiss on Anjum’s head. She captioned her post saying, “There's no new years without them... My constant @sanjaygagnaniofficial @kapursahab #friendshipgoals.”

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama television series that premiered on July 12, 2017, on Zee TV. It is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani and more. The show has aired more than 900 episodes and is still counting.

About Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih has appeared in Hindi television series like MTV's Chat House, Time Quake, and Tere Sheher Mein. For her role as Shrishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, she was awarded the Best Supporting Actor at the 11th Gold Awards. She has also appeared in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Devanshi.

