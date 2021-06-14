Anjum Fakih Thanks Co-star Sanjay Gagnani For Helping Her Book A COVID-19 Vaccination Slot

Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV has fans hooked on to the screen, with the twists in the plots. While the Luthra family is dealing with issues in the show, the actors are also dealing with their set of problems caused by the ongoing pandemic. Anjum Fakih recently opened up on how her co-star Sanjay Gagnani, helped her recently when she was not able to get a vaccine slot for herself.

Anjum Fakih appreciates Sanjay Gagnani for being a great friend

Kundali Bhagya and its star cast are keeping fans entertained through the screens even in the current stressful times. Alongside, they are also helping each other in dealing with the consequences of the pandemic. Anjum Fakih and Sanjay Gagnani might be poles apart as characters on the show, but the latter is a great friend off the screen and helped Anjum with her vaccine process.

In a recent media conversation, Anjum appreciated Sanjay and also shared an Instagram post where she thanked him with a short poem. Anjum said, “I have been waiting to get vaccinated ever since this virus got to our nerves and have been regularly trying ever since the slots opened for us but found it near to impossible to schedule a slot until Sanjay Gagnani stepped in to help me out. There was no reason then for me to not take it, and I finally got jabbed with my first doze”.

She further added, “I know the vaccination is not a full-proof shield against the virus and we would have to continue following the precautions but now that I’ve made the first move, that itself gives me a sense of relief. A friend in need is a friend indeed, and Sanjay (Gagnani) has proved it all over again. It would have been extremely difficult to go about had he not been guiding me all about the procedures from scratch. I think each one of us should get vaccinated as soon as possible before the third wave hits us. Hence, I request all of you to please be a little more conscious about your health and take the vaccines before it’s too late”.

