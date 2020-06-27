Ankit Shah To Get Married On June 30 With All The Safety Precautions In Place; Read

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ankit Shah will soon be getting married to his fiancée Aashima Nair. The pair has decided to get married on June 30 this year. Ankit Shah also gave a few interviews with different media outlets talking about the same.

The pandemic has forced all happy events to be put on hold but many celebrities have been opting for low-key events. Recent reports have stated that actor Ankit Shah will tie the knot with his fiancée on June 30. The two were looking forward to getting married on June 11 but the date had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Ankit Shah also gave an interview discussing the same.

The actor, in his interview with a media outlet, first mentioned how they were both supposed to get married on June 11 but the date had to be postponed due to the pandemic. He then mentioned that the event was supposed to be a grand ceremony for both families. Ankit talked about further postponing his marriage but the next date that they could procure would be in November or December which was too far for everyone involved. He then also explained that he found the current situation quite unstable and didn't want to leave his marriage plans in uncertainty so they made a mutual decision to get married on June 11.

All safety precautions will be taken at the wedding, says the actor

Ankit talked more about the event in details and how it would take place. The actor revealed that they had previously decided to invite 500 people to the wedding but now only 50 people would be invited to the function. Ankit mentioned his plans to get married in his own house and that the actor was discussing the same with his society members. Furthermore, they would perform the saat phere at the Arya Samaj Mandir. Finally, the actor added that he will ensure that everyone has a medical check-up done prior to the wedding.

Ankit talked a bit about all the safety precautions that he would implement. There will be a designated person to distribute masks and each one of the guests will also be sanitized at regular intervals, he added in the interview. Ankit also mentioned that he and his fiancée would be wearing a mask at all times and that they will be colour coordinated as well.

Promo Pic Credit: Ankit Shah's Instagram

