Ankita Bhargava Flaunts 'love Bite' From Daughter Mehr, Says She Is '#lovesmitten'

Ankita Bhargava, the wife of telly actor Karan Patel, took to Instagram to post a picture that showed teeth marks on her hand, on March 4, 2021. The post reveals that her one-year-old daughter Mehr has already got teeth and she gave her mother her first love bite. Alongside the picture, Ankita wrote, "Love Bite #rabbdimehr #lovesmitten #bittenwithlove."

Ankita Bhargava says she was 'bitten with love'

The picture that Ankita Bhargava posted was a close-up shot of her hand with teeth marks on it. Ankita has chosen not to show her face in the picture, while baby Mehr can be seen in the background. Ankita Bhargava’s daughter Mehr is seated on a high-chair as she seems to be enjoying a bite.

Mehr Bhargava who turned one in December had a little celebration amidst her family members because of the pandemic. Ankita Bhargava shared a few pictures of the same where the baby’s face was not visible. Ankita, at that point, had said that she was not comfortable posting her baby’s face on social media. In her post wishing her daughter, Ankita uploaded a picture that showed her daughter from behind. The baby is seen reaching towards a star that is hanging from the ceiling. She is wearing a pink dress that matches the big "1" that is decorated with flowers in the background.

Ankita Bhargava wrote that she was thankful that her daughter had chosen her to be her mother and that she would do everything in her power to be the best mother to Mehr. She said she hoped she would get Mehr as her daughter in every lifetime because she loved her baby "with every pore of her being". She wished her daughter would reach for the stars and try to achieve everything her heart desired and said she would have her mother to back her up at every step of the way.

