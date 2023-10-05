Ankita Bhargava Reveals She Was Trolled For Marrying Karan Patel: I've Faced Terrible...

Ankita Bhargava tied the knot with television actor Karan Patel in 2015. The couple embraced parenthood in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr. The couple was a target of online harassment when they first got married. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the trolling she faced at the time she married Karan.

3 things you need to know

Karan Patel is popularly known for his hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ankita Bhargava has been part of serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, C.I.D and more.

Karan's debut film as a lead, Darran Choo, will release on October 13.

Ankita Bhargava gets candid about trolling

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Ankita revealed she got hate from fans almost a year into her marriage with Karan. “'We were under scrutiny for almost one year after we got married. I have faced terrible trolling for marrying Karan because he was such a big star. His pairing with Divyanka was such a huge hit,'' Ankita said referring to Karan's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

(Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava got married in 2015 | Image: File Photo)

When asked about how she deals with online hate, the actress replied, “'I am very good with compartmentalising. I used to ignore such negative comments and it was simple. It's something that I have developed over the years as an actor and it works for me. But silence is sometimes actually the key.''

Karan Patel’s reaction to being trolled

Ankita added that Karan used to be affected by trolling a lot. He would really get mad seeing all this and she used to ask him to calm down. While things were challenging in the first year, it got better after some time, according to the actress. She believes that fans must have discovered eventually that they are still going strong. They stopped making fun of the couple since they were in love and their marriage was working out.