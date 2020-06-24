Ankita Bhargava Shares Her Story Of Miscarriage In This Brave Instagram Post

Known television personality Ankita Bhargava recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note describing her experience of going through a miscarriage. The TV couple Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel are parents to a baby girl named Mehr. They welcomed their first child back in December 2019.

But before having their first daughter, Ankita and Karan had gone through a miscarriage. Ankita's latest Instagram post speaks about her experience of going through the horrific experience. The actor let her heart out in her post where she described the mental and physical distress she went through when she had a miscarriage. She also wrote about how she was brutally trolled by people on social media and was also called named by many. Check out Ankita's heartfelt Instagram post below -

Ankita Bhargava's Instagram post

Ankita Bhargava shared a series of nine photos on her Instagram. The first photo featured Ankita holding her daughter in her arms as she smiles heartily. The eight photos in the series were actually heartfelt notes written by the actor encompassing the difficult time in her life expressing her thoughts in detail.

In the note, Ankita wrote that she and Karan drifted apart from each other after the miscarriage and wouldn't show their vulnerable sides to one another in order to stay strong.

The couple later decided to grieve the loss together and not as separate people. Ankita bravely revealed her emotional journey with the miscarriage revealing that any little thing would set off tears in both her and Karan's eyes. The actor wrote that the minimalistic things like getting invited to a baby shower, by commercials or watching a couple expect a baby on any Netflix series would also trigger tears for the two.

Her emotional noted ended with a positive message as she shared all the things she learned while healing from the trauma. Ankita shared a few lessons like life needs to be compartmentalized, everything happens if and when it is destined to and that crying out loud is also therapeutic and important.

In conclusion, Ankita wrote that every woman who has lost a child to miscarriage will always have a patch on their hearts with the names of their lost children.

