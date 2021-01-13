Ankita Karan Patel Shares Her 'fav Moment' From Daughter Mehr's First-ever Trip

On January 12, 2021, Ankita Karan Patel took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her hubby Karan Patel and their daughter Mehr. Ankita and Karan are currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in the Maldives, along with their daughter. Since then, Ankita has been frequently sharing a sneak peek from their getaway. In the caption, she informed her fans and followers that the moment is one of her favourites from her daughter’s first-ever trip.

Ankita and Karan Patel enjoy their getaway in Maldives with daughter Mehr

Also read: Karan Patel Shares A Series Of Pictures Depicting His Transformation In The Year 2020

In the picture, Karan can be seen wearing a printed tank top and black sunglasses while his daughter wore a neon coloured tee. The father-daughter duo can be seen adorably looking into the ocean. In her caption, Ankita informed her fans why does she click pictures ‘every now and then’.

She wrote, “U might find it super irritating when I keep clicking pictures every now and then, on Vacations especially! But when this piece of our heart will grow up and won't be attached to our hip anymore, U and I will sit and cherish all these moments and these memories that we made together!”

Also read: Karan Patel Shares Daughter's First Pic, Says 'even With My Eyes Closed, All I See Is You'

She further added, “I click not for fun but to journal this beautiful life God has given us! Here…. This moment is one of my favourites from Mehr’s first-ever trip!” with a red heart.

As soon as the pic was uploaded, many of her fans dropped positive comments. A fan wrote, “You guys are love” with several red hearts. Another one commented, “Beautiful and perfect caption”. A user complimented her and wrote, “So true! Treasure any pic you can! They grow so fast & fly away….!” Another user wrote, “Melting my heart” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Also read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr's First Birthday; See Pictures

In another recent picture, Ankita shared an adorable picture where the mom-dad can be seen holding little Mehr’s hand while walking on the beach. Ankita posted the picture while sharing the challenges of clicking ‘Instagram-worthy’ pictures with a ‘toddler, a diaper bag, and the beach bag in tow’.

She captioned the post as, “So truth be told! I know I am in paradise and shud be clicking these Oh-So-Dreamy pictures that we see on Instagram! But I really cudnt do the Flowy dresses and Open hair jig with A toddler, Diaper bag and the Beach bad in Tow! So here we are… At our most comfortable best in the most classic shot!”

Image Source: Ankita Karan Patel Instagram

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi Receives A Sweet Birthday Message From Karan Patel; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.