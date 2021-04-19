Ankita Lokhande And Rashami Desai Engage In Funny Banter On Instagram; Fans React

Ankita Lokhande and her best friend and actor Rashami Desai are making the headlines once again! Both the actors who recently celebrated 10 years of friendship, shared a funny banter on Instagram. Let's find out what the burning topic was.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram banter with Rashami Desai

On Sunday, April 18, Ankita and Rashami engaged in a funny exchange of words on Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post. The Pavitra Rishta actor uploaded a picture of herself from one of her photo sessions shot indoors. The background in the images resembles a living room, complete with sofas and other additions.

In the photo, Ankita is dressed in a black skirt and a crop top, with neon coloured embroidery. The actor's hair is left open and appears a little messy. She is carrying a metal pot over her head and is looking directly into the camera. She is imitating the wink and tongue out emoji in the photo. Ankita Lokhande's photo has a quirky caption to go by. In her post, she added a one-liner by the late actor and comedian Robin Williams that read, "You are only given one little spark of madness And You mustn’t loose it" (sic). Several fans commented on Ankita's post with a red heart and fire emojis. Some dropped comments like, "Keep Your Madness", "Never lose it".

Rashami Desai commented a supporting message for her best friend but gave it a humorous twist. She added a line at the end, saying that she is the prettiest of them all. Her comment read, "The spark will never go coz u have earned it and you will shine bright and always help other So proud of you ankuuu #itsoknottobeok #imperfectionismorebeautiful p.s. main zyada sundar hoon". To which, Ankita replied that she is even more pretty. Rashami Desai's comment has over 190 likes on Instagram, with several comments by the fans enjoying their banter.

On the work front, both Ankita and Rashami rose to fame with highly acclaimed TV Shows like Pavitra Rishta and Uttaran. respectively. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. She played the role of Queen Manikarnika's close aide Jhalkari Bai. She was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 in 2020, opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Rashami Desai was last seen as Shalaka on Naagin 4. She is set to make her debut on the OTT platform with the series Tandoor opposite Tanuj Virwani. Rashami will be seen as an aspiring politician in the series.

Promo Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

