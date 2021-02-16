Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Spend A Romantic Valentine's Day Evening; Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to social media to share a romantic video from her Valentine’s Day celebrations. In the video, she is seen enjoying a candlelight dinner with Vicky Jain in an open garden that has been heavily decorated on the occasion. Through the caption for the post, she has indicated that she is thankful for every moment that they have spent together. She has also spoken highly of the true love they have for each other. Anita Lokhande’s comments section has been studded with compliments as fans love to see the two love birds and their different shades.

Ankita and Vicky’s romantic Valentine’s Day evening

Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently posted a video on her official Instagram handle which has been leaving her fans with heart eyes. She is seen sitting around a well-decorated table while having a romantic moment with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The two love birds are seen surrounded by a bunch of fairy lights and red heart balloons which set the vibe right for the occasion. Both of them seem delighted about their date and are seen wearing a constant smile throughout the video.

Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a furry jacket in khaki and black colour, which makes her look elegant and classy. Her hair has been tied up in a bun while she enjoys a glass of wine with her better half. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is seen wearing a brown jacket and a matching beany which goes well with the look. A fireplace can also be spotted in the background, alongside a few fire lanterns.

In the caption for the post, Ankita Lokhande has indicated through the hashtag that the video is from their Valentine’s Day 2021 celebrations. She has mentioned that she is very grateful for every little thing that Vicky Jain has done for her. She has also added a bunch of emoticons for extra effect. Have a look at the post from Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about the couple and their way of celebrating love. They have also wished them luck through the heartfelt messages. Have a look.

