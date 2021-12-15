Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Stun In Reception Pics As 'Mr & Mrs Jain'; Celebs Shower Love

As Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tie the knot, many of their celebrity friends, as well as fans, have been showering tons of love and best wishes to the couple. The duo recently held their wedding reception and received sweet wishes from celebs namely Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar and others. It even revealed how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain stunned at their wedding reception in beautiful Indian traditional outfits.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's star-studded wedding reception

As Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception was held last night, several celebrity artists took to their official social media handles and shared glimpses of the couple. TV actor, Amrta Khanvilkar recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of the Bride and the groom as she clicked a picture with them along with Arti Singh. In the picture, she can be seen posing for a picture alongside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Arti Singh. Ankita Lokhande can be seen wearing a stunning red saree for her reception while donning a set of heavy yet elegant pieces of jewellery with a beautiful smile on her face. Vicky Jain can be seen stunning in a black sherwani while Arti Singh and Amruta Khanvilkar sported in elegant Indian traditional attire.

In the Instagram stories, Amruta Khanvikar wished 'shaadi mubarak' to Ankita and Vicky while Arti Singh shared the same image on her Instagram story and wished them a happy married life while showering hearts on them. Have a look-

Image: Instagram/@amrutakhanvilkar

On the other hand, even Mrunal Thakur took to her official Instagram handle and posted a cute selfie of herself with Ankita and Vicky in which she can be seen stunning in a shimmering purple dress and paired it with a diamond necklace. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain depicted their gleeful smiles as Mrunal clicked a selfie with them. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied a knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in which the actor donned a ravishing golden dress while her husband stunned in an elegant ivory and golden sherwani. As Ankita shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram for all her fans, she captioned it by stating 'Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Image: Instagram/@talwaramit76/@lokhandeankita